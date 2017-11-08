Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver and Manager (the “Receiver”) of Petrowest Corporation and its affiliates (collectively, “Petrowest”), is seeking parties interested in acquiring the assets of Nu-Northern Rentals (“Nu-Northern”).

Nu-Northern specializes in providing heavy equipment rentals to customers across Western Canada. Nu-Northern operates out of Clairmont, Alberta and serves a range of mining and construction companies operating across Alberta and British Columbia. Its rental equipment fleet includes articulated rock trucks, graders, dozers, excavators, earth compactors, trailers, service trucks and assorted attachments.

The deadline for delivery of binding offers is 12:00 pm noon (Mountain Time) on November 30, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to contact the Receiver by phone or email or to go to the Receiver’s website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowest for further information on the Petrowest sales process.

Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver and Manager of Petrowest Corporation and its affiliates

2200, 215 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1M4

Chris Hibberd +1-403-206-5176 christopher.hibberd@ca.ey.com