Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver and Manager (the “Receiver”) of Petrowest Corporation and its affiliates (collectively, “Petrowest”), is seeking parties interested in acquiring a package of heavy construction equipment and rolling stock assets of Petrowest.

The asset package being offered for sale includes articulated rock trucks, graders, dozers, excavators, earth compactors, wheel loaders, power units, bed trailers, office and utility trailers, picker trucks, service trucks, containers and assorted attachments.

The deadline for delivery of binding offers is 12:00 pm noon (Mountain Time) on November 30, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to contact the Receiver by phone or email, or to go to the Receiver’s website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowest for further information on the Petrowest sales process.

2200, 215 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1M4

Chris Hibberd +1-403-206-5176 christopher.hibberd@ca.ey.com