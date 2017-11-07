Divestco is proud to announce the launch of an exciting new Data Management module for GeoCarta, our powerful GIS based mapping software that lets project teams explore, analyze, filter, map and extract public and proprietary data.

GeoCarta for Data Management enables you to verify your data before it is added to the database, thus making sure the data is valid and of the highest quality. Validated data ensures better business decisions, saving time and money.

Our Data Management Module extends the GeoCarta platform to allow you to manage your own seismic meta-data. This module allows you to load, store, search and map your own proprietary Seismic and Records Management data for use in the same software that can query, analyze and map public Well, Land, Log, Liability Management Ratio (LMR) and Midstream information.

With GeoCarta’s Data Management module your organization can:

Quit the garbage-in garbage-out cycle



Verify data before it is added to the database. A powerful rules engine that ensures the data added makes sense and is not just the right type (number, text, date etc.)



Easily load Seismic specific details for:

Line Header



Ownership



Location/Survey

Easily load Records Management information for Well, Land, Midstream and Seismic objects:



AFE Items



Information Items



Physical Items

Adding data management to a powerful mapping application has many other benefits:

Want to know if a Land sale is worthwhile?

Easily identify Trade and Proprietary seismic lines that coincide with a land sale posting with GeoCarta’s GIS based mapping tools.

Looking to divest some assets?

Know what you have and where it’s stored by generating Item reports for lines selected from the map or as the result of a search

Interested in consolidating software applications?

Make information accessible to everyone by using one inexpensive application for Public data, Records Management and Proprietary Oil and Gas data.

Click here to find out more about GeoCarta for Data Management.