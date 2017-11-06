PrairieSky Royalty has published new technical materials on the East Duvernay Shale Oil play near Bashaw in Central Alberta.

Over 50,000 acres of Alberta Crown Duvernay rights are currently posted for the December 20th landsale, offsetting greater than 10,000 acres of available PrairieSky Duvernay Fee lands.

Interested parties can find details atwww.prairiesky.com/PrairieSky-Prospects

For additional information please contact the Area Land Negotiator listed on the individual poster.