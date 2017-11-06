Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
PrairieSky Royalty’s Bashaw Duvernay Shale Oil: New Technical Mapping With Significant Leasing Opportunities Available Ahead Of December 20th Landsale
PrairieSky Royalty has published new technical materials on the East Duvernay Shale Oil play near Bashaw in Central Alberta.
Over 50,000 acres of Alberta Crown Duvernay rights are currently posted for the December 20th landsale, offsetting greater than 10,000 acres of available PrairieSky Duvernay Fee lands.
Interested parties can find details atwww.prairiesky.com/PrairieSky-Prospects
For additional information please contact the Area Land Negotiator listed on the individual poster.