Canadian Discovery Ltd. moved its corporate office to 500, 622 – 5 Avenue SW, Calgary AB, Canada on November 20, 2017. The new office is just two blocks north and east of its previous location.

To celebrate the new location, Canadian Discovery is having a Moving Sale on select Technical Studies throughout December. See the list of Technical Studies that are on sale now!

Contact us for more information

500, 622 – 5 Avenue SW

Calgary, AB, Canada

T2P 0M6

T 403-269-3644

E info@canadiandiscovery.com



