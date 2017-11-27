FTI Consulting – Court Appointed Receiver
Wild Rose Energy Ltd.
Receivership Sale
Proven Natural Gas Storage and EOR Assets in Central AB

Natural Gas Storage

  • 100% working interest in three (3) depleted sweet Nisku reservoirs comprised of total of 117Bcf of potential storage capacity
  • Current equipment/pipelines in place for injection of up to 30MMcf/d and withdraw of up to 15MMcf/d with partially completed expansion to 100MMcf/d and 60MMcf/d, respectively.
  • Existing connections to NOVA for storage sales gas

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

  • Up to 4MM bbls of remaining total estimated recoverable oil and gas liquids
  • Existing connections for gas processing, NOVA and liquids sales pipelines

Other Properties

  • Partially constructed sweet gas processing facility/assets
  • Deep mineral rights in Brazeau area
  • Emission Performance Credits

Sales Package can be found at:
http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/blaze/

For additional details contact

Deryck Helkaa
Senior Managing Director
403-454-6031 
Deryck.helkaa@fticonsulting.com

Dustin Olver
Managing Director
403-454-6032
Dustin.olver@fticonsulting.com