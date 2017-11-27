Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Receivership Sale – Proven Natural Gas Storage And EOR Assets In Central AB
FTI Consulting – Court Appointed Receiver
Wild Rose Energy Ltd.
Receivership Sale
Proven Natural Gas Storage and EOR Assets in Central AB
Natural Gas Storage
- 100% working interest in three (3) depleted sweet Nisku reservoirs comprised of total of 117Bcf of potential storage capacity
- Current equipment/pipelines in place for injection of up to 30MMcf/d and withdraw of up to 15MMcf/d with partially completed expansion to 100MMcf/d and 60MMcf/d, respectively.
- Existing connections to NOVA for storage sales gas
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
- Up to 4MM bbls of remaining total estimated recoverable oil and gas liquids
- Existing connections for gas processing, NOVA and liquids sales pipelines
Other Properties
- Partially constructed sweet gas processing facility/assets
- Deep mineral rights in Brazeau area
- Emission Performance Credits
Sales Package can be found at:
http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/blaze/
For additional details contact
Deryck Helkaa
Senior Managing Director
403-454-6031
Deryck.helkaa@fticonsulting.com
Dustin Olver
Managing Director
403-454-6032
Dustin.olver@fticonsulting.com