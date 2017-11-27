Export Development Canada’s comprehensive, step-by-step guide shows you how to determine and apply your company’s unique selling proposition (USP), a strategic tool to help your business stand out from competitors, market more effectively, and increase sales. Includes examples of good and bad USPs, tips on how to prove your claims, and even how to shape your online presence.

