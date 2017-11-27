Anniversaries are a time to celebrate and remember all of the people and events that have played a role in helping reach a particular milestone.

But they also have the effect of making you think about the future: what opportunities still lie ahead and how the road may unfold.

The same holds true for us who work at the Daily Oil Bulletin, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this month. We feel honoured to work on a publication with a storied history, and fortunate to cover such a vibrant, vital and colourful industry.

But we’re also focused on the future of the DOB, and ways to improve our service and help our subscribers build their businesses or learn about a new opportunity, trend or technology.

Envisioning the future

In today’s publishing world, the number of publications that reach an 80th anniversary are few and far between.

The digital revolution has felled many storied publications but the DOB both embraced and moved early into the electronic world that has transformed the publishing industry over the past decade.

Saying you’re an octogenarian may connote that the best days are behind you, but the editors and reporters who work on each edition of the Bulletin don’t feel that way.

In fact, we’re excited and invigorated to bring new services to our subscribers.

We recently added an Assets for Sale portal and improved upon our oilsands coverage by launching the DOB Oilsands Review.

We’ve also instituted a new subscription tier that allows enterprise-level access for all employees. To date, over 50 companies have become members of that service (please contact Crystal at cmartin@jwnenergy.com for more information).