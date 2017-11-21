CSUR Third Annual Induced Seismicity Workshop

December 5, 2017 | 08:00 – 16:30

ConocoPhillips Auditorium, 3rd Floor, Gulf Canada Square

It is not too late to register for next month’s Induced Seismicity Workshop, presented by the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR). This day long workshop will incorporate sessions conducted by government, academics, the service sector and the operators themselves along with extensive Q & A periods for each session.

Here is a sample of speakers and presentations you can expect to hear.

Dr. Honn Kao , Research Scientist, Geological Survey of Canada/Natural Resources Canada – “ Seismic Patterns in Central Alberta Before and After the Duvernay Development”



, Research Scientist, Geological Survey of Canada/Natural Resources Canada – “ Dr. Gail Atkinson , Western University - Strategies to prevent damage to critical infrastructure due to Induced Seismicity



, Western University - Shawn Maxwell , Itasca IMaGE - Hydraulic Fracture Induced Seismicity during A Multi-Stage Pad Completion in Western Canada: Evidence of Activation of Multiple, Parallel Faults



, Itasca IMaGE - Suvrat P Lele, ExxonMobil Upstream Research Company - Geomechanical Analysis of Hydraulic Fracturing Induced Seismicity



This event will allow attendees the opportunity to hear from experts involved in key areas of research and development on induced seismicity in both Alberta and British Columbia. In addition, operators will describe their utilization of micro seismic arrays for reservoir management as well as mitigation strategies for seismic events. CSUR is pleased to announce the Keynote Luncheon speaker will be:

Dr. Jeremy Boak, Director, Oklahoma Geological Survey, who will speak on the Patterns of Induced Seismicity in Central and Northwest Oklahoma: An Update

