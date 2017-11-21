JWN Energy, one of North America’s largest integrated energy information companies, is entering into a unique “perspective partnership” with the Canadian Global Affairs Institute (CGAI). Through its Daily Oil Bulletin platform, JWN will work with CGAI’s executive and its contributors — scholars, practitioners, executives — to provide DOB users with context and perspective that will help them make sense of the complexities they encounter daily.

The first phase of the partnership involves republishing the terrific content the appeared recently in a special edition of the Institute’s quarterly publication. The pieces, authored by some of Canada’s leading energy voices, will appear sequentially on the platform. Collectively, they anchor the Canadian energy narrative — rooted in a global context — at a critical point in Canada’s energy awakening. Individually, they speak specifically to the variety of issues that taken together point us toward both the challenges and opportunities in getting the narrative right.

The other dimension to the partnership is to help raise the Institute’s profile as one of the leading organizations helping Canadians find their way in an increasingly complex world.

We hope you find the content engaging and informative.

As Institute president Kelly Ogle describes below, CGAI is all about proactive and constructive dialogue and knowledge-building.

Bill Whitelaw, CEO, JWN.





Since its creation in 2001, Calgary-based Canadian Global Affairs Institute’s mission has been the production of high-quality public policy research related to Canadian international relations. The Institute’s research is designed to raise the knowledge level of Canadians by being a catalyst for innovative global engagement and appreciation of defence, diplomacy, development and aid, and other international issues such as energy and trade. CGAI focuses on the entire range of Canada’s international relations in all its forms including (in partnership with the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy), trade investment and international capacity building.

CGAI works to inform Canadians about the importance of having a respected and influential voice in those parts of the globe where Canada has significant interests due to trade and investment, origins of Canada’s population, geographic security (and especially security of North America in conjunction with the United States), social development, or the peace and freedom of allied nations. The Institute aims to demonstrate to Canadians the importance of comprehensive foreign, defence and trade policies which both express our values and represent our interests.

CGAI was created to bridge the gap between what Canadians need to know about Canadian international activities and what they do know. Historically, Canadians have tended to look abroad out of a search for markets because Canada depends heavily on foreign trade. In the modern post-Cold War world, however, global security and stability have become the bedrocks of global commerce and the free movement of people, goods and ideas across international boundaries. Canada has striven to open the world since the 1930s and was a driving factor behind the adoption of the main structures which underpin globalization such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the World Trade Organization and emerging free trade networks connecting dozens of international economies. The Canadian Global Affairs Institute recognizes Canada’s contribution to a globalized world and aims to inform Canadians about Canada’s role in that process and the connection between globalization and security.

The Government of Canada recognizes that the country’s energy sector is reaching an important junction and some of what is missing is a federal vision for energy in Canada, understanding the shared importance of transitioning to a low carbon future while also ensuring that the energy sector remains a source of jobs and income for Canadians. To support the development of a federal energy roadmap for Canada, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) launched a broad dialogue on Canada’s energy future in April of 2017. Energy minister, the Honorable Jim Carr, challenged stakeholders, experts and Canadians to think beyond the issues of the day and to engage in a conversation about our collective energy future. Moreover, to inform the dialogue, NRCan supported the Canadian Global Affairs Institute’s research initiative examining the global dimensions of Canadian energy.

In concert with NRCan, CGAI produces a series of papers on the global dimensions of Canadian energy. The main objective of this series is to raise public literacy and to help inform the ongoing public policy debate on energy, the environment and climate with a major focus on its international dimensions and the opportunities, in terms of both practical public policy and real economic potential, for Canada.

CGAI is a not for profit charitable organization and therefore, to maintain this status everything produced must be non-partisan, unbiased, independent, and we do not advocate. It is supported financially by the contributions of individuals, foundations, and corporations. Conclusions or opinions expressed in Institute publications and programs are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Institute staff, fellows, directors, advisors or any individuals or organizations that provide financial support to, or collaborate with, the Institute. CGAI is governed by a strong Board of Directors, a dynamic and well-known Management group including Dr. David Bercuson of the University of Calgary and Colin Robertson and Dr. David Perry in Ottawa. CGAI is also guided by a nationally renowned and non-partisan Advisory Council which provides the full gamut of intellectual and philosophical rigour. Please visit our website at www.cgai.ca to learn more.

Kelly Ogle, president