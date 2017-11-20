SPE Thermal Well Integrity and Design Symposium

28-30 November | 0800–1700

The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Alberta, Canada

It's not too late to join this month's SPE Thermal Well Integrity and Design Symposium. End 2017 with more technical knowledge. Attend the event on 28–30 November in Banff, Alberta, and engage with professionals and experts in the thermal in-situ community to share the latest in well design practices and well integrity solutions.

As heavy oil and bitumen projects require significant capital investment over long time frames, the consistent application of sound engineering principles through the life cycle of a well must continue even during commodity price cycles. With the new norm the upstream oil and gas industry is facing, effective thermal well design and integrity have never been more critical than it is today. Making smart technical decisions related to well design is crucial and can impact project economics, well integrity, and well longevity.

If you are not able to attend all three days, we now have one-day passes available.

Can't decide? Check out highlights for this year's symposium:

Opening keynote and panel session with Steve Laut, President, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd; Chris Seasons, Vice Chairman and Director, Arc Financial Corp.; and Theresa Watson, President, T.L. Watson & Associates



Ten technical sessions with an in-depth review of the latest developments and practices



Three deep-dive breakout sessions focused on casing deformation, cementing, and well abandonment



Training course, Fundamentals of Thermal Well Design, on 27 November for an introduction to subsurface well design for thermally stimulated wells



Nineteen exhibit booths featuring focused thermal technology products and services



