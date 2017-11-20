(Reuters) — Nebraska regulators voted their approval on Monday for TransCanada Corporation’s Keystone XL pipeline route through the state, lifting the last big regulatory obstacle for the long-delayed project that U.S. President Donald Trump wants built.

The 3-2 decision by the Nebraska Public Service Commission helps clear the way for the proposed pipeline linking Canada's Alberta oilsands to U.S. refineries, but is likely to be challenged in court by the project's opponents who say it poses an environmental risk.

TransCanada earlier indicated it will need time to review the order although a positive decision would give “greater visibility” for a final investment decision on the pipeline which will transport 830,000 bbls/d of oil from Hardisty, Alta. to the United States Gulf Coast.



The company also is continuing to review shipping contracts following an open season which closed Oct. 31, 2017.Keystone XL initially was underpinned by 500,000 bbls per day of firm 20-year contracts and TransCanada will be targeting similar contracts this time, Paul Miller, executive vice-president and president of liquids pipelines said a third quarter conference call.

If TransCanada decides to proceed with the project, it likely won’t be in service until after 2020 at the earliest as it does not anticipate it would be ready to begin construction until well into 2018 with work expected to take the better part of two years plus.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a presidential order earlier this year to allow the pipeline to cross the border after former President Barack Obama refused to do so.