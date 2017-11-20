Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Little Rock Resources Ltd. (“Little Rock” or the “Company”) with the marketing of its southern Alberta royalty interests (the “Royalty Properties”).

The Royalty Properties consist of various royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and natural gas wells in the Chin Coulee, Enchant (including the Enchant Upper Mannville Unit, Enchant Glauconitic Unit and Enchant Glauconitic Unit No. 1), Badger, Majorville and Jumpbush areas of southern Alberta.



(including the and and areas of southern Alberta. Recent royalty production net to Little Rock from the Royalty Properties has averaged approximately 17 boe/d (60 Mcf/d of natural gas, six barrels of oil per day and one barrel of natural gas liquids per day).



Recent royalty revenue net to the Company has averaged approximately $15,000 per - month, or approximately $180,000 per year.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Alan Tambosso, Ben Rye, Grazina Palmer,

Ryan Ferguson Young or Tom Pavic

at 403.266.6133.