2017 Alberta Export Awards

Join us on November 23 as we celebrate the province's only awards program paying tribute to the success and innovative approaches of Alberta export companies. Extending across industries, and including both rural and urban representation, the awards are a celebration of the contributions exporters have made to both the provincial and national economy.

Keynote Presenter:

Danielle Smith is a radio host on NewsTalk770 in Calgary.

As a University of Calgary graduate with degrees in Economics and English, Danielle has had a lifelong interest in Alberta public policy and finding the right balance between free enterprise and individual rights, and the role of government.

Talks around the North American Free Trade Agreement don't look promising. But if the NAFTA talks do fail, is it a crisis or an opportunity? Danielle will share insights on how Canada's overreliance on the United States as a trading partner has stifled Canadian innovation and discuss how entrepreneurial millennials may be the generation that can accelerate innovation and export growth.

Gala Program:

The awards program will feature:

Award presentations in nine categories and the Exporter of the Year. To view our list of finalists visit AEA2017.

Networking with export enablers, emerging exporters and supporters of these outstanding achievements.

Learn practical advice for overcoming challenges and barriers to international business growth

Registration - 11:00 am

Networking Reception - 11:30 am - 12:15 pm

Luncheon - 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm

Awards Ceremony - 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Keynote Presentation - 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm

Purchase tickets at AEA2017Tickets.