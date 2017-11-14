Raymond James Ltd. has been engaged to assist Manitok Energy Inc. with the sale of all of its producing properties, undeveloped acreage and related assets. The properties are located in west central and southeastern Alberta.

Significant Production – Gross daily production of ~5,500 boepd (40% liquids)



Proved Reserves of 17 MMBOE



Attractive Acreage Position – Over 1 million gross acres with ~77% average working interest



Key Operating Areas – Carseland, Wayne, Stolberg, Willesden Green; other non-core producing properties



Substantial Drilling Inventory – Development opportunities with high returns at current prices



Valuable Existing Infrastructure – Controlling ownership interests in facilities and infrastructure



Additional information available with execution of Confidentiality Agreement

Intro: http://raymondjames.ca/en_ca/equity_capital_markets/investment_banking/current_mandates/docs/manitok-teaser-ca.PDF

Bid Deadline: November 27, 2017

Ross Prokopy

403-509-0517

Ross.Prokopy@raymondjames.ca