Electrical Wholesalers Edmonton, Ltd. (EWEL) has been appointed the exclusive, authorized, stocking Master Distributor for all Drexan Energy Systems Inc. products throughout British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The combination of Drexan’s unique, high-quality, innovative products and EWEL’s reputation for customer-care and solid service as well as technical and market expertise is a powerful addition in addressing the demands of Western Canada’s industrial and commercial construction industries, the companies said.

The partnership solidifies and strengthens the customer-focused businesses of both Drexan and EWEL. Drexan’s longstanding reputation and expertise has made it a worldwide leader in the heating cable market.

“We’re pumped to have EWEL on board as our western Canadian Master Distributor,” said Steve Makar, vice-president of Drexan. “EWEL’s level of service and responsiveness matches what our customers expect from our products.”

With innovative products such as PipeGuard CMH, a direct replacement for series MI cable, Drexan said it is on the leading edge of heating cable technology.

EWEL principal and COO Terry Black said he is enthusiastic about the partnership. “We’re all in with Drexan. We’ve got the product chops, the selection, and the resources to make this work for everyone — especially our customers. From cable to controls to support, we’re in.”