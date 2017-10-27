Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Alberta Innovates are hosting SPARK 2017, Nov. 6-8, to support game-changing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance the bioindustrial sector.

An impressive list of speakers is scheduled for the event, including:

  • Laura Kilcrease, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Innovates
  • Tony Van Bommel, Senior Managing Partner, BDC Capital, Industrial, Clean and Energy Technology Fund
  • David Layzell, Director, Canadian Energy Systems Analysis Research (CESAR) Initiative
  • Chris Reid, Director, Institute for Breakthrough Energy and Emission Technology (IBET)
  • Zoe Kolbuc, Director Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)
  • Iggy Domagalski, CEO, Tundra Process Solutions
  • Bruce Edgelow, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets, Amnius Capital Partners
  • Marty Reed, CEO, Evok Innovations
  • Kevin Lo, Vice President, Pason Systems
  • Gandeephan Ganeshalingam, Chief Innovation Officer, GE Canada
  • Mark Summers, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation at Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)
  • Apoorv Sinha, CEO, Founder, Carbon Upcycling Technologies
  • Issam Dairanieh, CEO, Global CO2 Initiatives
  • Robert Niven, CEO & Founder, CarbonCure Technologies
  • David Lynch, General Manager, Research and Development, Enerkem
  • Rebecca Boudreaux, President & Board Director, Oberon Fuels
  • Kathleen Sendall, Corporate Director, Enmax Corporation / Board Chair, Emissions Reduction Alberta
  • Dan Wicklum, Chief Executive, Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA)
  • Linda Coady, Chief Sustainability Officer, Enbridge
  • Geoffrey Tauvette, Director, Fuel & Environment, WestJet
  • Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Legal and External Relations, Capital Power
  • Meera Nathwani-Crowe, Manager, Technology and Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)
  • Tim Haig, CEO, Forge Hydrocarbons Corp.
  • Joe Kuhach, CEO, Nsolv
  • Craig Stenhouse, Manager, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA), Cenovus Energy