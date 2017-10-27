Canada North Group Inc. (“Canada North” or the “Company”) has initiated a public process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic alternatives available to the Company and has retained Peters & Co. Limited (“Peters & Co.”) as its financial advisor to assist in the process.



Canada North is a privately held, Edmonton-based provider of remote workforce accommodation solutions to companies in Western Canada and, since inception, has expanded its operations into various geographical areas as well as diversified its customer base to include government, industry and other public sector clients. The Company currently owns and operates nine workforce housing camps, with over 1,900 rooms located in Alberta and Northern British Columbia, as well as two manufacturing facilities located in Edmonton, Alberta and Surprise, Arizona. In addition, Canada North provides its clients with turnkey workforce housing solutions, oversight of facility and site maintenance and management, technology solutions, fleet maintenance and modular construction services. Canada North is renowned for its catering services and has served nearly five million meals since 2012.

Information memorandum and confidentiality agreement are now available at http://www.petersco.com/corporate_ad_current_offerings.cfm. An online data room will be made available to parties who execute a confidentiality agreement.

Transaction proposals will be due on November 30, 2017 at 5:00pm (MDT)

Peters & Co. invites parties interested in acquiring the assets of Canada North to contact Jeff Lawson, Principal & Director, Corporate Finance at 403-261-2298, jlawson@petersco.com or Benjamin Gazdic, Associate, Corporate Finance at 403-261-2228, bgazdic@petersco.com.