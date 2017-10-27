Are you working on a promising innovation that could advance or even revolutionize the energy sector? Are you looking for exposure to potential investors and customers to help fast track your entrepreneurial venture?

If yes, then we want you to join us in Calgary on February 6, 2018 to compete for over $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes at the 5th annual Energy New Venture Competition!





Why Compete at ENV 2018?



Network with some of Calgary’s most esteemed energy industry leaders and investors in attendance at the competition



Take part in three pitch coaching workshops offered by Innovate Calgary leading up to the competition to refine your business message



Gain insightful feedback from an experienced panel of judges



Chance to win $100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes



For more information about the competition, visit haskayne.ucalgary.ca/env.

Cold Bore Technology - 1st Place Venture Stream at ENV 2017

"Since competing in ENV in February 2017 we closed a $5M financing round, we commercialized in the USA, we put together a joint venture in the Gulf to form Cold Bore Gulf, and we worked for the top 15 E&P's here in Canada. We’ve experienced commercial scaling success and have established partnerships with multiple multinational service companies."

"The most valuable aspect of taking part in the competition were the relationships that were formed. It was great PR and amazing exposure to an educated crowd. It gave us exposure to many of the top board members of reputable companies here in town and validation for our idea."

Apply now!

We are seeking applicants from across the globe that fit into one of these two competition streams:

Concept : for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas for potential energy technology companies



: for entrepreneurs with innovative ideas for potential energy technology companies Venture: for businesses who have entered the seed-stage and are in the process of obtaining funding



The application process is open until Friday, November 10, at midnight (MT).

Apply at: https://env2018.startupcompete.co/