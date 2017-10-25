Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
SPARK 2017: Two Weeks Before Conference Begins – Register Now!
Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and Alberta Innovates are hosting SPARK 2017, Nov. 6-8, to support game-changing solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance the bioindustrial sector.
Click here to register now.
An impressive list of speakers is scheduled for the event, including:
- Laura Kilcrease, Chief Executive Officer, Alberta Innovates
- Tony Van Bommel, Senior Managing Partner, BDC Capital, Industrial, Clean and Energy Technology Fund
- David Layzell, Director, Canadian Energy Systems Analysis Research (CESAR) Initiative
- Chris Reid, Director, Institute for Breakthrough Energy and Emission Technology (IBET)
- Zoe Kolbuc, Director Stakeholder Engagement, Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC)
- Iggy Domagalski, CEO, Tundra Process Solutions
- Bruce Edgelow, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets, Amnius Capital Partners
- Marty Reed, CEO, Evok Innovations
- Kevin Lo, Vice President, Pason Systems
- Gandeephan Ganeshalingam, Chief Innovation Officer, GE Canada
- Mark Summers, Executive Director, Technology and Innovation at Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA)
- Apoorv Sinha, CEO, Founder, Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Issam Dairanieh, CEO, Global CO2 Initiatives
- Robert Niven, CEO & Founder, CarbonCure Technologies
- David Lynch, General Manager, Research and Development, Enerkem
- Rebecca Boudreaux, President & Board Director, Oberon Fuels
- Kathleen Sendall, Corporate Director, Enmax Corporation / Board Chair, Emissions Reduction Alberta
- Dan Wicklum, Chief Executive, Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA)
- Linda Coady, Chief Sustainability Officer, Enbridge
- Geoffrey Tauvette, Director, Fuel & Environment, WestJet
- Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Legal and External Relations, Capital Power
- Meera Nathwani-Crowe, Manager, Technology and Innovation, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL)
- Tim Haig, CEO, Forge Hydrocarbons Corp.
- Joe Kuhach, CEO, Nsolv
- Craig Stenhouse, Manager, Canada's Oil Sands Innovation Alliance (COSIA), Cenovus Energy