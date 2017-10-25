New data on Montney and Marcellus producers in North America demonstrates why the two formations are among the most popular unconventional basins of recent times, according to a report authored by the DOB and CanOils.



In North America, the Marcellus has seen the second highest amount of deals compared to other unconventional basins in terms of overall deal value at US$16.7 billion, while the Montney is fourth in the list behind the Eagle Ford in Texas at just over US$4 billion.





Some of the largest Marcellus and Montney deals include:

EQT Corp. agreeing a deal to acquire Rice Energy Inc. for US$8.2 billion to boost its Marcellus position;



agreeing a deal to acquire for US$8.2 billion to boost its Marcellus position; Seven Generations Energy Ltd. acquiring 310 net sections of Montney land from Paramount Resources Ltd. for US$1.5 billion;



acquiring 310 net sections of Montney land from for US$1.5 billion; Paramount Resources acquiring the remaining 85 per cent stake in Trilogy Energy Corp. it did not already own forUS$650 million to increase its Montney position.



Full analysis on deal trends in the Marcellus and Montney formations is available within the latest CanOils and JWN benchmarking study, which also compares the average costs of producing in either formation by looking at 16 pure-play producers. Download the study at this link.