The uncertainty in the energy sector has oil and gas companies engaged in joint venture projects on edge. Oil and gas producers are under tremendous economic stress. What kind of strategies can companies adopt to mitigate risk arising of possible joint operator or partner insolvency? Join us for a discussion of ways to protect your company before, during and after the proceedings and how to effectively harvest opportunities from insolvency situations with Tim Richardson, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada. Thurs, Nov 23, 2017, 1130am – 1:00pm at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Go to: https://securegs.com/registerEvents.php? to Register

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Reuters Limited. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means is expressly prohibited without the prior consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Reuters, the Reuters Logo, and the Sphere Logo are registered trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world. For additional information on other Reuters Services please visit the Reuters public web site - http://www.reuters.com.