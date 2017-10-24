Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Oil And Gas Joint Operations In Stormy Markets
The uncertainty in the energy sector has oil and gas companies engaged in joint venture projects on edge. Oil and gas producers are under tremendous economic stress. What kind of strategies can companies adopt to mitigate risk arising of possible joint operator or partner insolvency? Join us for a discussion of ways to protect your company before, during and after the proceedings and how to effectively harvest opportunities from insolvency situations with Tim Richardson, Norton Rose Fulbright Canada. Thurs, Nov 23, 2017, 1130am – 1:00pm at the Calgary Petroleum Club. Go to: https://securegs.com/registerEvents.php? to Register