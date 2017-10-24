A private oil and gas company has available for farm-in 100% working interest lands with-in the Kaybob area of Alberta. The lands offer the opportunity for horizontal development drilling within the Montney formation.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kaybob

The private corporation has four contiguous Sections available for farm-out holding P&NG rights in the Montney formation. The lands are adjacent to Trilogy's Triassic "B" and "G" light oil pools. The private company drilled a vertical test well on the farm-out lands to evaluate the Montney and other deeper zones. The Montney was cored and logged and the well is currently cased and prepped for re-entry horizontal drilling. Adjacent to these lands a number of Montney horizontal wells have been drilled and put on production or are waiting on tie-in.

For further information on these lands and to arrange for a geological presentation please contact Mark at 403-990-7150.