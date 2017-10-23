SPE Workshop: Unlocking the Montney, Success Through Change

7 - 8 Nov | 0800–1700

Hotel Arts, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

View Schedule and Presenters

As the Montney fairway continues to evolve, so too have the players. The pace of development has altered the landscape of the basin as volumes continue to grow through ongoing price volatility and dynamic political regimes in the global market. With this has come changes to technology, strategies and structure. The long-term vision for the play remains positive which reflects current performance trends, robust economics, and prudent corporate strategy and execution.

At a time of critical growth and development of the Montney, this workshop aims to engage, educate, and foster collaboration for those involved with the play, and those interested in understanding the development of this world-class resource.

Why Attend?

Listen to a keynote on Success Through Change by Geeta Sankappanavar, Co-founder and President of Grafton Asset Management (and Pipestone Oil)



Learn effective strategies for success in the Montney shared in eight technical sessions covering best practices, case studies, operational efficiencies, and emerging concerns, including a "Who Does It Best" Development Strategy panel session featuring:



o John Nieto, Canbriam Energy

o Mathieu Rae, Shell Canada

o Slade Thornhill, Painted Pony

o Chris Wilcox, Encana Corporation

Connect and network with Montney peers and industry experts.



