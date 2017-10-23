Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver and Manager (the “Receiver”) of Petrowest Corporation and its affiliates (collectively, “Petrowest”), is seeking parties interested in acquiring the Peejay Landfill ( “Peejay” or the “Landfill”) and the Doig Gravel Pit license.

The Landfill is a fully permitted hazardous and industrial waste landfill located in northeastern BC and has historically served upstream oil and gas companies in the region. The Landfill is geographically positioned to serve the future remediation requirements of customers operating in proximity to the site. The Landfill has a total licenced volume of over 1.6 million m3 and has utilized less than 5% of its licenced storage capacity. The Doig Gravel Pit is located approximately 10 km from the Landfill.

The deadline for delivery of binding bids is 12:00 pm noon (Mountain Time) on November 16, 2017.

Interested parties are invited to contact the Receiver by phone or email or to go to the Receiver’s website at www.ey.com/ca/petrowest for further information on the Petrowest sales process.

Ernst & Young Inc., in its capacity as Court-appointed Receiver and Manager of Petrowest Corporation and its affiliates

2200, 215 2nd Street SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 1M4

Chris Hibberd +1-403-206-5176 christopher.hibberd@ca.ey.com