There is a technological shift in how businesses collect, track and store data as more shift towards reporting automation and digitization.

Spira Data Corp. believes that businesses can transform through its ORPTM — Operations Resource Platform — a cloud-based platform that can be used in the field and accessed at head office by administration, management and executives.

It was specifically designed to replace paper work tickets and complex spreadsheet-based systems that require data to be rekeyed several times into accounting, payroll and inventory systems.

To learn more about Spira's ORPTM solution and how to boost efficiency and profitability, click here to download the company's new white paper.