Geotechnical Assistant Looking & Available for Work

Experienced Geological Tech with 10+ years' in oil sands/conventional operations with extensive industry knowledge. Am looking to re-enter the oil industry and obtain a technical assistant or junior office admin role. Worked with GeoScout (7 years), Accumap, Petra and CS Explorer. Intermediate proficiency in MS Office with data entry, reception and office admin experience. Contact Kira Jayne for details and resume at 403-237-0895. kmjayne1@gmail.com



DOB Classifieds

