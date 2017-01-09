Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
PJVA Names New Board Of Directors
The Petroleum Joint Venture Association (PJVA) has announced its 2016/17 board of directors.
During these difficult economic times, the board has already undertaken the challenge to move its JV Certificate Program to SAIT from Mount Royal University to better facilitate the JV Programs and has introduced a new Facilities 101 designed course specifically for non-engineers.
The board consists of members from all sectors of the oil and gas joint venture/joint interest industry, from landmen, lawyers, engineers, administrators, analysts, reps. It includes two new board members, as well as continuing board members who have served for many years. All are dedicated to giving back to the industry through PJVA.
Board members include the following:
- Josh Carter — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. — President
- Marcel Savoie — retired — Past President
- Tracey Moore-Lewis — Enerplus Corp. — Vice President
- Martine O’Connor — Enerplus Corp. — Treasurer
- Kent Black — Trilogy Energy — Newsletter/Website Director
- Lorie Caron — Encana Corp. — JV Administrators Director
- Jonathan Cassetta — Cenovus Energy Inc. — Early Morning Sessions Director
- Grant Feddema — Ridgeback Resources Inc. — Task Forces Director
- Bradley Hodges — Consultant — Conference Director
- Maureen McCall — Consultant — Programs Director
- David Norris — Keyera Corp. — Marketing Director
- Helen O’Brien — Husky Energy — Academic Director
- Chris Scherman — Pembina Pipeline Corp. — Strategic Advisory Group Director
- Michelle Thoen — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. — Academic Director
- Dan Tonellato — Repsol Oil & Gas Canada Inc. — Seminars Director
- Ashley Weldon — Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP — Director-at-Large, Legal
- Scott Wolfson — Whitecap Resources Inc. — Membership/Social/Volunteers Director