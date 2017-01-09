The Petroleum Joint Venture Association (PJVA) has announced its 2016/17 board of directors.

During these difficult economic times, the board has already undertaken the challenge to move its JV Certificate Program to SAIT from Mount Royal University to better facilitate the JV Programs and has introduced a new Facilities 101 designed course specifically for non-engineers.

The board consists of members from all sectors of the oil and gas joint venture/joint interest industry, from landmen, lawyers, engineers, administrators, analysts, reps. It includes two new board members, as well as continuing board members who have served for many years. All are dedicated to giving back to the industry through PJVA.

Board members include the following: