The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary (ESC) welcome the Honorable Deron Bilous. The minister will give a presentation to the oil industry where he answers the question: “Is Alberta a Sustainable Place to Invest Capital?”

The format will be a short presentation, followed by a discussion period.

Topic of discussion: Attractiveness of Alberta as a place to sustainably invest capital

Are we attractive to foreign/international investors?



What is the government’s plan to incent investment into Alberta and what is the specific significance and role of the oil and gas sector?



Alberta’s plan to curb unemployment and timeline for execution?



This luncheon event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Calgary Petroleum Club from 11:30 to 1:00p.m. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary would like to invite interested parties to come hear the thoughts of the Minister. Any interested parties can register for the event here.