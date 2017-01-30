The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary (ESC) welcome the Honorable Deron Bilous. The minister will give a presentation to the oil industry where he answers the question: “Is Alberta a Sustainable Place to Invest Capital?”

The format will be a short presentation, followed by a discussion period.

Topic of discussion: Attractiveness of Alberta as a place to sustainably invest capital

  • Are we attractive to foreign/international investors?
  • What is the government’s plan to incent investment into Alberta and what is the specific significance and role of the oil and gas sector?
  • Alberta’s plan to curb unemployment and timeline for execution?

This luncheon event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Calgary Petroleum Club from 11:30 to 1:00p.m. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary would like to invite interested parties to come hear the thoughts of the Minister. Any interested parties can register for the event here.