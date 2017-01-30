Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
Seven Generations Seeking Environment Engineer, Scientist Or Technologist
Employment Opportunity – Grande Prairie, Alberta
Environmental Engineer, Scientist or Technologist
Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a low-supply-cost, high-growth Canadian natural gas developer generating long-life value from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project, located about 100 kilometres south of its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie, Alberta. 7G's corporate headquarters are in Calgary and its shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII. Seven Generations differentiates itself based on key strategies: low supply cost through innovation, financial sustainability, market access and stakeholder service as defined in 7G’s Level 1 Corporate Policy, the company’s Code of Conduct.
Seven Generations is seeking candidates for the following position in its Grande Prairie office:
Environmental Engineer, Scientist or Technologist
(minimum 10 years of relevant experience)
- Overseeing of the integration of newly acquired properties into Seven Generations operations, such as evaluating property conditions, performing site regulatory compliance and inspections
- Manage existing and future environmental remediation projects
- Assist with 5-year development planning, such as constraints mapping exercises and identifying opportunities for progressive/partial site reclamation
- Additional projects and tasks may be identified by the team and assigned accordingly
Qualifications:
- Environmental Engineering, Scientist or Technologist designation
- Upstream oil and gas industry experience
- Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience
Preferred Skills:
- Well-developed technical knowledge in planning and coordinating projects
- Ability to make independent decisions in planning, organizing and completing tasks
- Excellent communications skills, written and oral
- Ability to work as part of a team, as well as independently
- Ability to successfully work with multiple deadlines in a changing environment
Apply to Seven Generations People & Administration via email: recruiting@7genergy.com
PLEASE PLACE JOB TITLE IN THE EMAIL SUBJECT LINE
Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews. We thank you for your interest.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd.
4400, 525 – 8th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB T2P 1G1