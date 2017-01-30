Employment Opportunity – Grande Prairie, Alberta

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a low-supply-cost, high-growth Canadian natural gas developer generating long-life value from its liquids-rich Kakwa River Project, located about 100 kilometres south of its operations headquarters in Grande Prairie, Alberta. 7G's corporate headquarters are in Calgary and its shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VII. Seven Generations differentiates itself based on key strategies: low supply cost through innovation, financial sustainability, market access and stakeholder service as defined in 7G’s Level 1 Corporate Policy, the company’s Code of Conduct.

Seven Generations is seeking candidates for the following position in its Grande Prairie office:

Environmental Engineer, Scientist or Technologist

(minimum 10 years of relevant experience)

Overseeing of the integration of newly acquired properties into Seven Generations operations, such as evaluating property conditions, performing site regulatory compliance and inspections



Manage existing and future environmental remediation projects



Assist with 5-year development planning, such as constraints mapping exercises and identifying opportunities for progressive/partial site reclamation



Additional projects and tasks may be identified by the team and assigned accordingly



Qualifications:

Environmental Engineering, Scientist or Technologist designation



Upstream oil and gas industry experience



Minimum of 10 years of relevant experience



Preferred Skills:

Well-developed technical knowledge in planning and coordinating projects



Ability to make independent decisions in planning, organizing and completing tasks



Excellent communications skills, written and oral



Ability to work as part of a team, as well as independently



Ability to successfully work with multiple deadlines in a changing environment



Apply to Seven Generations People & Administration via email: recruiting@7genergy.com

PLEASE PLACE JOB TITLE IN THE EMAIL SUBJECT LINE

Selected candidates will be contacted for interviews. We thank you for your interest.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

4400, 525 – 8th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 1G1