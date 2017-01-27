The new hearing panel assigned to review the Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications has voided all decisions made by the previous hearing panel.

These decisions will be removed from the official hearing record.

Previous decisions that have been voided include:

Determination that the Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications are complete;



Decision to review the Energy East and Eastern Mainline applications via a single hearing;



List of participants and any subsequent individual rulings on participation;



Lists of issues and factors to be included in the environmental assessments under the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 ; and,



; and, Hearing Order.



All hearing steps and related deadlines are no longer applicable. The new hearing panel will decide how to move forward with the hearing.

Those who have already submitted an application to participate do not need to reapply. The panel will review all of the filed applications to participate and release a new list of participants.

The hearing panel has also decided that the project applicants do not need to refile their applications. If the new hearing panel determines that the project applications are complete the 21-month time limit will begin anew.

The NEB will share more information when it is available.