The Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) held its 23rd annual STARS & SPURS Gala which has raised over $13 million for the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) since its inception.

This is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta, with this year’s gala raising $717,460 in one evening.

“Twenty-three years ago, the partnership between PSAC and STARS was built upon steadfast support, hard work and Albertan pride. The generosity we have received from the petroleum industry has never wavered, no matter the economic climate, and for that, we’re very appreciative of the support," said STARS president and CEO, Andrea Robertson. “It’s that community pride and generosity of spirit that has sustained Albertans through floods and fires, booms and busts and it’s what has made the PSAC STARS & SPURS Gala such a success story. Thank you so much! Your support saves lives.”

Once again Canada’s oilfield services companies, their customers, the E&P companies, employees and friends across the western Canadian oil and natural gas industry opened their hearts and wallets to make the STARS & SPURS Gala a huge success, added president and CEO of PSAC, Mark Salkeld.

“The generosity of the oil and natural gas industry, is humbling considering the prolonged difficult times in the sector. Even though this sector is only just now experiencing a slight increase in activity, appreciation for the value of STARS inspired everyone to come out for a great night of western fun, entertainment and generosity.”

More than 1100 guests attended the PSAC STARS & SPURS Gala on Jan. 21, at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park and included the Alberta Energy Minister Marg McCuaig-Boyd and her chief of staff, Marcella Munro. Gala guests enjoyed dinner, a dynamic performance by George Canyon, raffles, live and silent auctions, dancing and the chance to network.

Gala guests also toasted the 2017 Honourary Patron Dave Yager who was recognized for his contributions to the oilfield services sector and success of PSAC.

Salkeld also made special mention of Ihor Mazuryk who passed away in 2016 and who is credited for helping begin the fantastic relationship between PSAC and STARS during his tenure on the PSAC board. “Thanks to Ihor’s exceptional foresight, a strong and lasting relationship continues to grow and excel between PSAC and STARS”.

In addition to representatives from the energy sector, the event was attended by a number of STARS volunteers and Very Important Patients (VIPs). The two VIPs featured were Hank Postma, who was flown from Nakiska after a heart attack, and Mitch Arsenault, who was transported from an industry site after a medical emergency.