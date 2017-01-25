By mid-year, Seven Generations Energy Ltd. could have a new CEO.

Succession planning is underway with president and chief operating officer Marty Proctor, says a message from founder and current CEO Pat Carlson in the company’s 2016 strategic update released Tuesday.

“Marty Proctor is participating in executive development programs aimed at preparing him to assume the lead role as CEO of our senior executive leadership team. The company anticipates a decision on succession by mid-year 2017,” Carlson said, adding that upon retirement he would like to continue to serve on the 7G board of directors.

The company released its annual update on Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017).