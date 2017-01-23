Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2017
SPE And ESC Host Minister Of Economic Development, Deron Bilous
The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary (ESC) welcome the Honorable Deron Bilous. The minister will give a presentation to the oil industry where he answers the question: “Is Alberta a Sustainable Place to Invest Capital?”
The format will be a short presentation, followed by a discussion period.
Topic of discussion: Attractiveness of Alberta as a place to sustainably invest capital
- Are we attractive to foreign/international investors?
- What is the government’s plan to incent investment into Alberta and what is the specific significance and role of the oil and gas sector?
- Alberta’s plan to curb unemployment and timeline for execution?
This luncheon event will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at the Calgary Petroleum Club from 11:30 to 1:00p.m. The Society of Petroleum Engineers Calgary Section & Economic Society of Calgary would like to invite interested parties to come hear the thoughts of the Minister. Any interested parties can register for the event here.