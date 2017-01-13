On Jan. 21, 2017, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada (PSAC) will host the 23rd annual STARS & SPURS Gala in support of Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS). Over the past 22 years, the PSAC STARS & SPURS Gala has raised more than $13 million to provide life-saving critical care and transport to thousands of people that live, work and travel in Western Canada.

STARS is a charitable, non-profit helicopter air ambulance organization that provides time, hope and life-saving transport to critically ill and injured patients. STARS’ doctors, nurses, paramedics and pilots work with a team of dedicated support staff and community partners to save lives through rapid and specialized emergency medical care and transportation.

“More than 30 years ago, STARS was built upon the steadfast support of Albertans. That generosity has never wavered, no matter the economic climate, and for that, we’re incredibly grateful,” said STARS president and CEO, Andrea Robertson. STARS operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week from its six bases across Western Canada and has carried out more than 33,000 missions in its 31-year history.

The PSAC gala event brings together community leaders, decision makers and workers from the energy industry and beyond. Many attendees have benefitted either directly or indirectly from STARS’ services. The STARS & SPURS gala provides industry leaders with an opportunity to come together under one roof to ensure STARS can continue to be there for the next patient.

This year’s gala will feature entertainment by multi-Juno award-winning country performer George Canyon.

“We are so excited to have George Canyon come to spend the evening with us,” said Scott van Vliet, chair, STARS & SPURS gala and PSAC vice chair. “Not only will we be entertained by this award winning country star, but the highest bidder also gets to dine with him at the event. George is a tremendous supporter of PSAC and STARS.”

The gala will start with a champagne reception followed by a dinner and live and silent auctions. The evening will wrap up with a country dance. Both auctions include highly sought-after items with both personal and corporate appeal. Tickets sell out quickly, so we encourage you to get yours early.

The long-standing partnership between PSAC and STARS is nationally renowned and demonstrates that it truly does take a community to save a life.

“The Petroleum Services Association has been a proud sponsor of STARS for 23 years, raising more than $13 million through the generosity, foresight and sense of community the PSAC members have,” says Mark Salkeld, PSAC president and CEO. “STARS is a critically needed service for each and every one of us and PSAC is extremely happy to play a role in keeping STARS in the air now and for many years to come.”

PSAC is the national trade association representing the service, supply and manufacturing sectors within the upstream petroleum industry. As the voice of these sectors in Canada, PSAC advocates for its members to enable the continued innovation, technological advancement and in-the-field experience they supply to Canada’s energy explorers and producers, helping to increase efficiency, improve safety and protect the environment. PSAC member companies represent a significant portion of the business volume generated in the petroleum services industry.

While the petroleum services sector always operates as safely as possible, it’s reassuring to know that in case of an emergency, STARS is only a phone call away. In addition to providing world-class helicopter air ambulance services, STARS offers a variety of site monitoring and incident management services to industry partners, including PSAC member companies.

Every day, the STARS Emergency Link Centre (ELC) monitors thousands of industry sites, improving emergency preparedness for companies operating in inaccessible or remote locations. STARS also offers emergency response protocol services, including emergency call answering services, incident notification call out services and work alone monitoring.

The peace of mind STARS provides to PSAC member companies is invaluable, which is why PSAC has raised more than $13 million for STARS over two decades.

We invite you to join us at the 2017 STARS & SPURS Gala to help ensure that STARS can continue to offer life-saving transport of critically ill and injured patients in Western Canada for years to come.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.starsandspursgala.ca.