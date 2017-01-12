Heritage Royalty is marketing fee simple mineral rights for Farmout/Lease under three Ellerslie formation prospects in Palliser South. The prospects identify horizontal development opportunities in the Ellerslie formation by using production analogs.

Highlights

Process & Timeline

The deadline for delivery of offers to Heritage is 4:00 PM February 17, 2017. All offers are subject to Heritage Royalty approval. Offers must at a minimum include all acreage described in each specific prospect being bid on above. Heritage retains the right to accept any offer or reject all offers. For additional information please contact Olena Badham, Land Negotiator at (587) 956-1511 or Olena.Badham@heritageroyalty.ca.